Aston Villa eyeing up double deal with Real Betis, one player also wanted by Tottenham

US international Cardoso could join Tottenham in the near future. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have looked to the La Liga market with regularity since the arrival of Unai Emery, and they could do so again as they consider the possible signings of Real Betis defender Diego Llorente and midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

Aston Villa have already done business with Real Betis in recent seasons, as they signed left-back Alex Moreno from Los Verdiblancos in the winter of 2023. That deal has not worked out as planned, so they would be hoping for better fortunes if they do back to the Andalusian club.

Monchi, who is sporting director at Aston Villa, is well aware of Real Betis, as he spent a long time at great rivals Sevilla as both a player and director. Like Emery, he also sees the market as a prime opportunity to strengthen the first team squad without paying over the odds.

Llorente and Cardoso being considered by Aston Villa

According to Ficherio, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Llorente and Cardoso ahead of possible moves in 2025. Both players have had strong starts to the season – especially the former, who arrived at Real Betis during the summer after a deal was agreed with Leeds United.

In the case of Cardoso, Aston Villa are expected to have competition. Tottenham Hotspur have a special clause agreed with Real Betis that allows them to sign the American midfielder for a set price – this was established as part of the deal that saw Giovani Lo Celso make the move to Seville during the summer.