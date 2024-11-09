Barcelona manager Hansi Flick asks for reunion with Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid and Manchester United also keen

Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Alphonso Davies will be a player in demand in 2025, and Barcelona are one of the clubs plotting to take him away from Bayern Munich next summer.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have expressed in-house doubts about the left-back position in Hansi Flick’s squad. Alejandro Balde has had a slightly underwhelming start to the 2024-25 season, which is largely in part to the lack of competition he faces – Gerard Martin is his backup, although his performances when called upon have left a lot to be desired.

Because of this, Barcelona are likely to address the position one way or another. Alex Valle, who is currently on loan at Celtic, is in contention to compete with Balde upon his return, although it may end up being that a serious contender is signed by the Catalans instead. If that happens, Alphonso Davies would be the favoured candidate.

Barcelona eyeing up Davies, but they aren’t alone

Barcelona have been linked with Davies over the last couple of months, and Christian Falk has confirmed that Hansi Flick wants to be re-united with the Canadian international. Despite this, it is still Real Madrid – who are currently in the midst of a defensive crisis – that lead the way for the 23-year-old, whom they have been following for some time. Not only that, Manchester United are also in the background.

Davies’ future will be one to watch as 2025 comes around. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United can all offer pre-contract agreement from the 30th of December, which is not long away at all.