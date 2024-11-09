(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are keen on signing the Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg.

According to a report from the Sun, they are plotting a £20 million plus move for the 17-year-old midfielder who has impressed in the Championship with the Black Cats. Rigg is regarded as one of the finest young talents in English football right now, and he could develop into a future star for Crystal Palace.

The player has been linked with Manchester United as well.

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland are willing to sanction his departure in the coming months. They will feel that the midfielder is likely to improve further, and he could command a bigger transfer fee in the near future. They might hold onto him for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite attractive for the young midfielder. He could be tempted to join a big club like Crystal Palace, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities in the English top flight. Ample exposure to Premier League football could accelerate his development and help the 17-year-old improve further.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace step up their efforts to get the deal done. They are looking to make a move in January, having watched the midfielder several times this season.

Rigg has picked up three goals for his club this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats offered the player a three-year contract last summer and they are under no pressure to sanction his departure in January. It is fair to assume that the Championship outfit will make it difficult for Crystal Palace to lure the England under-18 international away from the Stadium of Light this season.