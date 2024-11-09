Sergio Reguilon wants to terminate Tottenham contract in January.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon wants to leave the club in January so that he can play regular first-team football once again.

The 27-year-old defender has not been included in the Premier League or Europa League matchday squads at Tottenham Hotspur this season, and he plans to terminate his contract with the club in January, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Reguilon is looking for a new challenge where he can gain more playing time and regain his peak form.

Sevilla, where Reguilon previously spent a successful loan spell, want to bring him back to La Liga. The club value his experience and see him as an important addition to their defence as they aim to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

Getafe are also interested in acquiring Reguilon on a free transfer. Both clubs are ready to start negotiations with Tottenham and Reguilon’s representatives. Returning to La Liga could be ideal for the defender. He knows the league well and he might be able to settle in quickly and impress with his performances.

Tottenham ready to let Sergio Reguilon leave

Tottenham support Reguilon’s decision to leave because his departure will help the club reduce its wage budget. Savings on their substantial weekly wages will provide financial flexibility for possible new signings or contract renewals for other important players.

Tottenham have adequate depth in the left-back department and they will not be able to provide the Spaniard with ample opportunities. It would be ideal for the two parties to go their separate ways. Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are ahead of Reguilon in the pecking order and the North London club will be keen to get rid of the player in January.

The 27-year-old has plenty of time to get his career back on track and establish himself as an important player for Sevilla or Getafe.