(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are set for significant shifts within their recruitment and football operations as another major departure looms at Elland Road.

TEAMtalk reports that Jordan Miles, the club’s head of recruitment, is set to leave his role, just as the crucial January transfer window approaches.

This move follows the recent exit of technical director Gretar Steinsson, indicating significant restructuring within the club’s recruitment and technical staff.

The consecutive departures of Steinsson and now Miles signal a period of transition for Leeds’ management team. Steinsson has already moved on to a new position within the 49ers Enterprises’ global operations.

In the wake of these changes, football advisor and consultant Nick Hammond, alongside head of football operations Adam Underwood, is expected to take on additional responsibilities.

Whether Leeds opts to appoint a direct successor for Miles remains unclear. The club faces the crucial decision of determining if bringing in new expertise is necessary, or if existing personnel can handle the added duties as the January window nears.

Miles brought considerable experience to Leeds, previously serving as a video analyst for David Moyes at West Ham and holding roles at Aberdeen FC and Ipswich. His knowledge and network played a key role in shaping Leeds’ recruitment approach, making it important for the club to consider how best to fill this void.

Similarly, Steinsson’s background includes time as a performance manager at Tottenham and three years as a scout at Everton. Their combined expertise will be missed, emphasising the importance of thoughtful planning as Leeds moves forward.

Promotion push: Reinforcements needed for Daniel Farke’s Leeds

Currently positioned 2nd in the Championship with 29 points, Leeds United have been tipped to secure promotion back to the Premier League, especially after last season’s heartbreak in the playoff final against Southampton.

Strong recruitment leadership will be essential for manager Daniel Farke as he looks to reinforce the squad to achieve promotion.