(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City might have to smash their transfer record to sign Facundo Buonanotte permanently.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the 19-year-old is valued at around £48.4 million, and it will be interesting to see if Leicester City decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. The player has been linked with Liverpool as well.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at the King Power Stadium from Brighton. He has been exceptional with his performances for the Foxes, and it would not be a surprise if Leicester tried to sign him permanently.

Buonanotte is a prodigious young talent with a bright future. He has added pace, flair and unpredictability to the Foxes’ attack. The attacker has been one of the best players for Leicester this season and he has scored three goals and picked up two assists for them.

The fans will certainly hope for the club to sign the player permanently, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The South American has all the qualities to develop into a star for Leicester City in the future, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to break the bank for him. They spent around £40 million on Youri Tielemans and the Belgian midfielder remains the club-record signing for now.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester are ready to go the extra mile for Buonanotte.

The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him and regular football in the Premier League could help him fulfil his tremendous potential. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if the Foxes can guarantee him first-team action, he could be tempted to make the move permanent.

He has the ability to justify the investment in the long term as well.