Manchester City considering January approach for Liverpool target with €60m asking price

Manchester City are stepping up their efforts to sign a replacement for Rodri Hernandez in January, and their attention is on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who will be replacing the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner in Spain’s squad for the foreseeable future.

Zubimendi has been a target for several Premier League clubs over the last 2-3 years, and during the summer, Liverpool came agonising close to signing him – in the end, the 25-year-old pivot opting to remain with Real Sociedad, who are his boyhood club.

Manchester City are undeterred by Zubimendi’s supreme loyalty to the La Liga club, as they aim to secure the services of a suitable Rodri replacement for the second half of this season.

Zubimendi has a considerable chance to join Manchester City in 2025

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are to prioritise the signing of a central midfielder in January. They have been linked with Torino’s Samuele Ricci, but Zubimendi is also a player that is well-liked at the Etihad Stadium – as such, serious consideration is being put towards a potential offer.

Manchester City will believe that the lure of being managed by Pep Guardiola could play in their advantage when considering their interest in Zubimendi, who would fit perfectly into the style of play that is utilised by the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach. The reigning Premier League champions will also believe that they are a more attractive proposition than Liverpool, whose interest in the Euro 2024 winner has not gone down despite their summer rejection.