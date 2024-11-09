Concerning news from Mo Salah’s camp on contract negotiations

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mo Salah’s future with the club remains uncertain with his current contract expiring next summer and the club yet to agree on a new deal with him.

Salah has been Liverpool’s best player since he joined in 2017 from AS Roma for a fee of around £35m.

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in the world

Since joining, he has scored 220 goals and assisted another 98 in 365 games. That translates into an outrageous 318 goals and assists in 365 games. (Transfermarkt). It’s the sort of form and consistency that has seen him (compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.)

This season he has scored 9 and assisted 9 in 16 games across all competitions, helping the club to the top of the Premier League and the Champions League table.

With him showing no signs of slowing down, it is rather surprising that the club have let his contract situation come to this stage where he is a couple of months away from being able to enter into talks over a pre-agreement with other European clubs.

Mo Salah’s camp open to assessing other offers

The latest report from Football Insider claims that the player’s current contract situation is increasingly unlikely to be sorted until later in the season.

The report states that there is a sense that Salah and his camp are willing to assess other offers and how far clubs are willing to go to secure his services for next season and beyond. While this includes Liverpool, it also opens up the possibility of a move abroad.

It has been reported that the Egyptian star is being targeted by the Saudis, who want to make him the highest paid player in the world.

The player has previously indicated his desire to stay at Liverpool, throwing the ball in the Merseyside club’s court.

The club are also said to be keen to get his contract sorted but as things stand, a move away cannot be completely ruled out.