Real Madrid receive new €250m offer for Chelsea target

Vinicius Junior continues to be linked with a move away from Real Madrid, and the latest club that is prepared to give him the option to do so is Paris Saint-Germain.

Since missing out on the 2024 Ballon d’Or award to Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez, Vinicius’ future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been the subject of significant speculation. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been following him for a while, and they see this as a chance to tempt him to join the vast number of big names in the Middle East.

However, it is more likely that Vinicius, who scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Osasuna earlier today, would remain in Europe if he were to leave Real Madrid. Chelsea are very interested in signing him, although it is not them that have made a move at this stage.

Paris Saint-Germain desperate to sign Vinicius Junior

According to Fichajes, PSG have launched a €250m offer to sign Vinicius. In their eyes, he is the perfect player to replace Kylian Mbappe, who went in the other direction during the summer transfer window.

Vinicius has shown no signs of wanting to leave Real Madrid anytime soon, despite the constant speculation. He may have missed out on the Ballon d’Or this year, but his early-season form for Los Blancos is putting him in contention once again to take the France Football award in 2025.