(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for the Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time at Manchester City this season and he has been linked with a move away from the club. According to football transfers, Tottenham director Johan Lange has held talks regarding a potential move for the England international.

He has been linked with a return to Aston Villa as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. The 29-year-old could be a quality player for them if he manages to regain his confidence and sharpness. However, Tottenham already have players like James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Son Heung-min, who are capable of operating in a role similar to that of him. Jack Grealish might struggle for regular game time at the North London club as well.

The 29-year-old needs to join a club where he will play regularly. He is at the peak of his powers and regular football could bring out the best in him once again. He was highly rated in the Premier League during his time at Aston Villa. However, he has not managed to reach that level in recent seasons.

Man City must accept a substantial loss

Manchester City paid around £100 million to sign the player from Aston Villa and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months. Spurs will not want to pay a premium for him, and the Premier League champions might have to cut their losses on the player and sanction his departure for a knockdown price.

Johan Lange was the director at Aston Villa when Grealish joined Manchester City and it remains to be seen whether he can play a crucial role in bringing the player to Tottenham now. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.