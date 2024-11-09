(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Real Madrid attacker Endrick on a loan deal.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are hoping to send the 18-year-old out on loan so that he can play regular first-team football.

The Brazilian has not had ample game time at the Spanish club and he needs more exposure to continue his development. A short-term move to the Premier League could be exceptional for his development. If Tottenham can provide him with ample opportunities, they could be the ideal destination for the player.

Tottenham need more quality and depth in the final third and the 18-year-old is capable of slotting into multiple roles. He will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Spurs attack.

The Brazilian youngster is regarded as one of the finest young talents in world football, and he could make a big impact at Tottenham during the second half of the season. It will be interesting to see if the North London club come forward with an official proposal to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season.

A permanent move is definitely out of the question. He is highly rated at Real Madrid and they will feel that he could develop into a superstar for them in the near future.

Tottenham will be hoping to push for domestic trophies this season and they will want to secure Champions League qualification as well. They need to improve their squad in January and signing the right players could help them finish the season strongly.

Signing the Brazilian on loan will help add more quality and depth to their attacking unit. It would also allow him to invest in the other areas of their squad. Endrick would be an inexpensive addition for Spurs and a very useful one as well.