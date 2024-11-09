(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to the latest report, contract talks with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold have now stalled.

This is because, as per the report, the club are unwilling to offer him a higher wage than Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, two other key players’ whose contract expires this coming summer.

Liverpool’s concerning contract situation

Liverpool have found themselves in quite a concerning situation, with the contracts of arguably their three biggest stars expiring in the summer, making them potential free agents.

They are currently engaged in talks with all three over new deals, but are yet to come to an agreement with either of them.

As per recent report, Mo Salah’s camp are now also open to assess other offers from other clubs, which has added to the current uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

The Reds are keen to keep him and the player has also previously expressed his desire to continue playing for Liverpool but are yet to come to an agreement.

Similarly, Virgil van Dijk has also expressed his desire to continue playing for Liverpool, with previous reports suggesting that the club are prioritising his contract over others.

The youngest of the three is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, which perhaps makes it the most valuable for Liverpool. Real Madrid and PSG have shown strong interest in him and while the Reds want to tie him down to a new contract, they are facing difficulty in trying to reach an agreement with him.

Contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold have stalled

As per the report from The Sun, Liverpool have made several offers to improve Alexander- Arnold’s £180,000-a-week deal but are yet to reach agreement.

They are afraid that if they meet his incredibly high wage demands, they could risk cause ructions, particularly halfway through the season.

Madrid are in dire need of a new right-back after injury to Dani Carvajal and due to their current form, reports have suggested that they could expedite their move for the Liverpool man to bolster their team in January instead.

While a January move might be unlikely, there is a growing feeling around Liverpool that their star defender could leave the club next summer.