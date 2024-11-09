Video: Darwin Nunez scores second Premier League goal of the season as Liverpool lead Aston Villa

Darwin Nunez scores Liverpool's first goal against Aston Villa (Photo by TNT Sports)

Liverpool are already guaranteed to remain top of the Premier League table irrespective of their result against Aston Villa tonight. Regardless, the league leaders are on course to extend their advantage over reigning champions Manchester City, who were beaten by Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the day.

On 20 minutes, Liverpool have taken the lead at Anfield against Aston Villa. It is a classic counter-attack goal that has allowed Arne Slot’s side to open the scoring, and it was finished off by Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez takes over from Mohamed Salah to give Liverpool the lead ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dUjhv27lS3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2024

??| GOAL: DARWIN NUNEZ OPENS THE SCORING!!! Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/zLrGGVVR6a — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) November 9, 2024

After an Aston Villa corner, Virgil van Dijk’s gorgeous through ball allows Mohamed Salah to bear down on goal. He was taken down by Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, although play continued as Darwin Nunez collected to go one-on-one with Emi Martinez. In the end, the Uruguayan created an angle before firing into the back of the net at the Kop End.

Liverpool made a flying start in the opening stages at Anfield, and although proceedings had been more frenetic in recent minutes, they have managed to force themselves into the lead. Slot will now want his side to go for the jugular, as they go in search of a nine Premier League win of the season so far.

Unai Emery will be determined to inspire his Aston Villa side to a comeback, although doing that against Liverpool, and at Anfield in particular, is much easier said than done. The atmosphere is raucous on Merseyside, as the Premier League leaders are now on course to create a significant buffer between themselves and the other 19 teams.