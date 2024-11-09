Video: Mohamed Salah gets on the scoresheet late on as Liverpool head towards victory against Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah makes it 2-0 for Liverpool against Aston Villa (Photo by TNT Sports)

Liverpool are closing in on another victory in the Premier League, as they have now gone 2-0 ahead against Aston Villa in Saturday’s late kick-off at Anfield.

The Reds, who started the day two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, went in front after 20 minutes when Mohamed Salah assisted Darwin Nunez for his third goal of the season. It was a classic counter-attacking goal from Arne Slot’s side, who would go five points clear with a victory, following on from Manchester City’s defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the day.

The second goal has now arrived for Liverpool, and it’s come better late than never. This time, it’s Salah on the scoresheet, as he grabs his eighth Premier League goal of the season – again, it’s another breakaway goal, as an error in the Aston Villa defence allows the Egyptian forward to race through on ball, before showing extreme composure to finish beyond Emi Martinez.

MOHAMED FN SALAH!!!!! THE FACE OF THIS LEAGUE. #LFC pic.twitter.com/uS9PuIyJqW — Anfield Agenda (@AnfieldAgenda) November 9, 2024

Liverpool heading five points clear at the Premier League summit

Slot’s spectacular start to life as manager of Liverpool is set to continue. It’s about to be a fourth successive victory in all competitions, and it will also mean that Manchester City now trail their title challengers by five points.

Life will be very good if you are a Liverpool fan right now, of that there is no doubt. Aston Villa could have been a banana skin fixture, but instead, it will only be another victory for the Premier League pace-setters.