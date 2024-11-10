(Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)

LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is attracting interest from clubs like AC Milan, Juventus, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Scouts from these European clubs have watched Bouaddi in action against Juventus and Lyon, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The 17-year-old central midfielder is highly rated across Europe and his performances in the matches against Juventus and Leon have attracted the attention of the top clubs. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

Bouaddi particularly stood out in the Ligue des Champions match against Juventus, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Throughout the match, he demonstrated an 87% pass completion rate, provided one assist, and made two crucial defensive plays.

Lille aim to extend Bouaddi’s contract

Meanwhile, Lille have no plans to let the 17-year-old leave the club in the near future. He has a contract with them until 2027 and they are keen on extending his deal.

However, due to the significant interest from Europe’s top clubs, Bouaddi may be hesitant to sign an extension. Sources indicate that the 17-year-old player’s market value is estimated to be between €25-30 million.

Bouaddi’s performances and potential have made him a coveted prospect for the future, and it remains to be seen whether Lille can hold on to him amid the growing interest from major European clubs.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential and clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea could certainly afford him. They need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the Bouaddi could develop into a key player for them with the right guidance. He is capable of slotting into the defensive midfield role as well.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him, and regular football in the English top flight could accelerate his development.