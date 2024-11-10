82 goals and 72 assists: Man United celebrate key milestone for best post-Ferguson signing

Man United celebrate Bruno Fernandes milestone. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Man United celebrated the 250th appearance of their captain Bruno Fernandes on Sunday afternoon ahead of their clash with Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Results have improved of late for the Manchester club following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, but with Ruben Amorim set to take over the Red Devils tomorrow, Sunday’s match could be the last time the Old Trafford faithful get to see Ruud van Nistelrooy on the sideline.

In addition to this, the Leicester game marks the 250th time Bruno Fernandes plays for Man United and ahead of kickoff, the Premier League giants celebrated the feat by awarding the Portuguese star a commemorative shirt with pictures of his best United memories within the frame.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance to present Manchester club’s gift to the midfielder, who has been a sensational player for the Red Devils since his arrival from Sporting CP in 2020.

The 30-year-old is set to add to his Man United tally for many more years as the United captain penned a new deal at Old Trafford in August, which keeps him with the Premier League giants until 2027.

The moment Sir Jim Ratcliffe handed Bruno Fernandes his latest #mufc achievement ?? pic.twitter.com/BgR0UK2nm3 — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 10, 2024

Bruno Fernandes is key to the future of Man United

Since his arrival in 2020, Fernandes has been by far the best signing Man United have made since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Across the 249 appearances the Portuguese star has made at Old Trafford, the midfield talent has contributed with 82 goals and 72 assists. In addition to this, the former Sporting star has gone on to become the captain of the Manchester club, while also adding a Carabao Cup and FA Cup medal to his locker.

With Ruben Amorim set to arrive at Man United next week, Fernandes will be a key part of the new era in Manchester.

The midfielder’s experience and knowledge of the club will certainly help his fellow countryman settle in at Old Trafford and with the Red Devils fully focused on adding young talent to their squad, the 30-year-old will also have a role in guiding them.