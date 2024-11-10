4 games, 4 goals: One Man United star is loving life under Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy has brought the best out of Bruno Fernandes. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break of their Premier League clash with Leicester City, which came courtesy of some Bruno Fernandes magic.

The Manchester club celebrated the 250th appearance of their captain on Sunday afternoon ahead of their match with the Foxes at Old Trafford as the Portuguese star has been a brilliant servant to the Red Devils since arriving from Sporting CP in 2020.

The 30-year-old celebrated the occasion by opening the scoring against Leicester as the midfielder bagged a beauty from just outside of the away side’s box with 17 minutes on the clock.

The Man United captain would also play a role in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side doubling their advantage before the break as Leicester’s Victor Kristiansen knocked the ball into his own net, making it a very tough task for the Foxes in the second 45 minutes.

Fernandes is one man who has thrived under Van Nistelrooy’s leadership at Old Trafford and it is evident in the midfielder’s stats.

A brilliant strike from Bruno Fernandes gives Man United the lead over Leicester. ? ? Peacock | #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/vQtDDEOxZc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 10, 2024

???????? GOAL | Manchester United 2-0 Leicester | Bruno Fernandes BRUNO FERNANDES DOUBLS THE LEAD !!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/NEVae80JIh — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 10, 2024

Pictures by NBC Sports and +Live1.

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes is loving life under Ruud van Nistelrooy

Fernandes was one of many Man United stars criticised for their performances throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign as the Red Devils squad struggled for form under Erik ten Hag. However, since the Dutch coach’s sacking, the Portuguese international has been on fire.

According to Squawka, the 30-year-old had not scored in his opening 13 matches under Ten Hag; since Van Nistelrooy took interim charge of the Manchester outfit, the 30-year-old has scored four goals across his last four matches.

The Dutch coach seems to have brought the best out of his captain and that has been to the benefit of United as the Red Devils have not lost a game in the lead-up to Ruben Amorim taking over at Old Trafford.