Enzo Maresca is loving life at Chelsea. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Since the Todd Boehly-led consortium completed their £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea in 2022 things have been tough for fans of the Blues, however, Enzo Maresca looks to be guiding the current squad in the right direction.

The Italian coach arrived into the Chelsea mess during the summer as the Premier giants successfully lured the former Leicester City boss away from the King Power Stadium to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

During his first meeting with the club, Maresca told the West London outfit’s board that they had put together a strong squad at Stamford Bridge, which is exactly what they would have wanted to hear as they searched for a coach who could operate within their framework.

“The first time I met the club, the first thing I said was no matter if you are going to pick me as your manager or not, for the next five/ten years, because of the squad and age of the players, you will dominate English football,” the Italian admitted to saying via Fabrizio Romano.

The current Blues squad seems to enjoy working under their new boss and that is translating onto the pitch.

What can Enzo Maresca achieve at Chelsea?

There were lots of questions around Maresca before a ball was kicked this summer but the Italian showed what he is made of when casting big players such as Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell to the side at Stamford Bridge.

The 44-year-old has shown that he has character and that shows within his team as the Blues have been fun to watch throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign, which has also turned into results as the West London outfit currently sit fifth in the Premier League – which will look different after Sunday’s games.

Maresca could be a major success at Chelsea in the coming years if given time as the former Leicester City boss seems to know what he is doing when it comes to the young squad he is currently overseeing.