Erik ten Hag spotted again following Man United sacking, location could hint at next club

Erik ten Hag left Man United last month. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Man United manager Erik ten Hag has been spotted for the second time since the Dutch coach was sacked by the Premier League club and this time, the 54-year-old’s location may hint at his next job.

Ten Hag was removed from his role as Man United manager at the end of October following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham. That added to an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign in which the Dutch coach left the Red Devils in the bottom half of the Premier League and winless in the Europa League.

Man United have seen an upturn in form since Ruud van Nistelrooy took temporary charge at Old Trafford, which has brought the best out of several stars, particularly Bruno Fernandes.

Ruben Amorim is now set to take over at Man United as a new era is set to begin at the Manchester club.

United were 3-0 winners over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon but instead of watching the Premier League giants, Ten Hag was spotted watching two of his former clubs as FC Twente drew 2-2 with Ajax.

According to The Mirror, this follows last weekend’s spotting of the former Man United boss as the Dutch coach’s love of football clearly has not been affected as he was once again watching another Eredivisie clash between Heracles and NAC Breda.

Could Erik ten Hag return to Ajax?

Ten Hag’s latest spotting watching his former club Ajax may hint at where the former Man United boss may coach next as the 54-year-old has been linked with a return to Amsterdam this year by The Mirror.

Ajax are currently third in the Eredivisie, seven points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven and if the Dutch giants continue to drop back, they could part ways with Francesco Farioli at the end of the season, which would open up a path for Ten Hag.

It remains to be seen where Ten Hag coaches next but for now, it is nice to see the 54-year-old have some time off after some tough months at Man United.