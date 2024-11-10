Exclusive: Real Madrid plot January move for Man United target to improve problem position

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and they have identified Cristian Romero and Jarrard Branthwaite as potential targets.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are in their 30s and they will need to be replaced in the near future and it remains to be seen who Los Blancos end up signing.

Romero and Branthwaite have done quite well in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. The La Liga giants are looking to make defensive signings in the January transfer window and have the two talented players on their extensive transfer wishlist, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Cristian Romero has rejected Real Madrid’s interest in the past, but the Spanish club is expected to make a move again in the winter transfer window. Romero has stated that a transfer to Real Madrid would be a great opportunity for him and he could be keen on making the move. Although Tottenham are keen to keep Romero, the player’s future is still uncertain.

English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who plays for Everton, is also on Real Madrid’s radar. Despite his young age, Branthwaite’s performances have been remarkable and he is an important target for the La Liga side. He has been heavily linked with Manchester United, who are looking to tighten up at the back. They tried to sign him at the start of the season as well.

Real Madrid could move for duo in January

Although Real Madrid have not taken any concrete steps to sign the two players, it is expected that there will be new developments in the January transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that the team needs new signings to improve its defence. The additions of Romero and Branthwaite would certainly help them improve immensely. They are unlikely to be cheap acquisitions and Real Madrid will have to break the bank for them.