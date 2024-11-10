(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer of 2025, and there have been rumours of a potential contract extension. It appears that Newcastle will trigger an extension clause in the player’s contract, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Meanwhile, journalist Craig Hope has now revealed on his YouTube channel that the player could be sold, even if the extension clause is invoked in January. He has been linked with a move away recently.

Hope feels that Newcastle are just trying to protect their asset and the player’s valuation and they could cash in on him in the summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Hope said on YouTube: “His one-year extension option will be invoked in January.

“What does that mean for Longstaff’s future? Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to see out that year but it protects the club’s asset, the valuation of him.

“If you’re pushing me for an answer, I would expect to see movement on Longstaff going out of the club perhaps in the summer, given he would then only have 12 months to go.

“The club have a decision to make. Do they then reward him with a longer-term deal or is it time to sell? I think it might just be the latter. But in the short term, Sean Longstaff has shown his value and his worth in the first-team.”

Sean Longstaff could be a handy option

The 27-year-old has been a useful player for Newcastle and he could be an important player for them in the coming seasons as well. However, the club might have to offer him a longer-term deal if they do plan to keep him around for the future.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.