(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United signed Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season.

They expected the 25-year-old winger to make an instant impact at Elland Road, but he has struggled with injury problems since his arrival. He has not been able to make the desired impact and there have been rumours of a potential departure in January.

However, Graeme Bailey has now revealed to Leeds United News that the Whites are not unhappy with the Israeli international and they are not planning to send him back to his parent club in January.

Apparently, Leeds are impressed with his professionalism, and it will be interesting to see if he can convince the club to sign him permanently at the end of the season. He will need to get over his injury problems and perform at a high level regularly between now and the end of the season.

Bailey said: “I don’t think it gets to that extent. With Djed Spence, it was off-field issues as well, it was more his conduct than his performances. Solomon’s a good professional. He was brought in to compete. Leeds have a high-calibre squad, it was never going to be easy for anyone to walk in there.

“They’re relatively happy to have him around, a body. Did they bring Solomon in and think he’d be the best player in the Championship? Probably not, but from what I’m hearing, he’s a good professional and they’re pretty happy.

“Will it lead to a permanent deal? It’s hard to see at this point, but still a while to go. Unless it means them bringing themselves in, I don’t see them finishing it early. I’m not hearing they’re dissatisfied. Leeds have got such a good squad, it’s not an easy one to get into.”

Solomon needs to sort out his long-term future

Solomon does not have a future at Tottenham and he will look to sort out a permanent move for himself in the summer. Joining Leeds permanently could be ideal for him. They are pushing for promotion to the Premier League, and they might be able to secure a return to the top flight in the summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.