“It is a sitter” – Sky Sports man can’t believe what he witnessed Chelsea star do at Stamford Bridge

Paul Merson shocked by Malo Gusto miss. (Pictures by Sky Sports)

Chelsea went into the halftime break of their Premier League clash with Arsenal level but the tale of the opening 45 minutes could have been different had Malo Gusto scored from two yards out.

The first half was a bit of a dull affair as the game lacked chances with Gabriel Martinelli going closest for Arsenal, although Kai Havertz had a strike chalked off for being offside. Chelsea, however, had the best chance in the opening phase of the game.

With 23 minutes on the clock, Pedro Neto sent a beautiful ball to the back post, only for Gusto to head the delivery over from two yards out.

The defender should have made it 1-0 to the Blues and if things don’t play out positively for Enzo Maresca’s team, it will be an opportunity the 21-year-old will be kicking himself over later on tonight.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson could not believe he witnessed Gusto miss the chance at Stamford Bridge and expressed his opinion on the “sitter” during the halftime break – having shared some big transfer news last week.

Paul Merson was stunned by Malo Gusto miss vs Arsenal

Speaking at halftime on Sky Sports, Merson stated that Malo Gusto’s miss is the type of chance that keeps a player up at night as the former Arsenal man was stunned by the opportunity the Chelsea star squandered.

“It is a sitter – as soon as he [Gusto] gets there, he has to score that chance,” the pundit said on Sky Sports. “It has hit the top of his head and it will be one tonight when he is sitting in bed thinking, ‘how did i miss that?'”

This chance will be forgotten about should Chelsea go on to win the match, if not, it will be a moment fans of the Blues will go back to.