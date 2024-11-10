€39m Liverpool star not ready “to turn his back” on Arne slot – James Pearce

Mohamed Salah is not ready to leave Liverpool. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah was at his brilliant best on Saturday night as the Egyptian superstar led the Reds to a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield and the winger is not ready to depart the Premier League club next summer.

Arne Slot’s men are now five points clear at the top of the Premier League and a large part of the Dutch coach’s early success at Liverpool is down the the very reliable Salah. The 32-year-old has been a sensation with the Reds since moving to the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma as part of a €39m deal in 2017.

Salah has gone on to become a legend at Anfield throughout the 366 times he has featured for Liverpool, winning every trophy possible, while contributing 221 goals and 99 assists.

The Egypt captain has not slowed down this season as the 32-year-old became the first player across the big five European leagues to register double figures for both goals and assists in all competitions on Saturday night against Aston Villa.

The winger is out of contract with Liverpool at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and with concerns amongst fans that the former Chelsea star could be allowed to leave due to his age, it is believed that is not the player’s plan.

Mohamed Salah is not ready “to turn his back” on Liverpool

Following Salah’s impressive display against Aston Villa, The Athletic’s James Pearce has provided an update on the superstar’s future.

The Liverpool journalist has admitted that all parties have remained tight-lipped over the discussions around Salah’s contract. What’s on the table is unclear compared to what the 32-year-old wants as his current deal is worth around £350,000 per week plus bonuses.

The Merseyside club are unlikely to offer the veteran star that sum of money again, but there’s no indication that the Egyptian is ready to turn his back on chasing the biggest prizes with the Premier League club with his family believed to be very happy and settled in Cheshire.