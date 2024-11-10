(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Japanese international midfielder Daichi Kamada joined Crystal Palace at the start of the season on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has proven his quality in Germany and Italy in the past, but his move to the Premier League has not worked out so far. He is struggling with his performances for the Eagles, and Clinton Morrison has slammed him for his poor performance in the defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Palace star Morrison added: “He is not a central midfielder. He is playing there as a central midfielder. At the moment, he is nowhere near good enough. He is low on confidence. It’s a terrible tackle.”

Crystal Palace were outplayed against the Cottagers, and Kamada picked up a red card for his reckless challenge on Kenny Tete.

The Japanese international will be fully aware of his mediocre performances for the Eagles and it remains to be seen whether he can bounce back strongly. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, but perhaps a change of position is needed for him to succeed.

Kamada needs a change of position

Oliver Glasner has used the Japanese international as a central midfielder and he could thrive in a more advanced role. The 28-year-old is more of an attacking midfielder, and giving him more freedom in the final third could bring out the best in him.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are willing to deploy him in the attacking midfield role in the coming months. Kamada is at the peak of his powers, and he will be desperate to prove himself in English football. If he can regain his form and confidence, he could be an asset for Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season.