Sky Sports pundit heaps praise on £58m Chelsea star, tipped to cause Arsenal problems

Jamie Redknapp has been impressed by Romeo Lavia at Chelsea. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Chelsea star Romeo Lavia as the 20-year-old continues to impress at Stamford Bridge throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign.

The midfielder arrived in West London last summer as the Blues completed a £58m deal to bring the youngster from Southampton, however, things did not go to plan for the Belgian as the Chelsea player spent most of the season on the sidelines due to injury.

Lavia played just 32 minutes for the Premier League giants but that set the midfielder up for a big comeback this term.

Enzo Maresca has trusted the 20-year-old to partner Moises Caicedo in his double-pivot and the former Southampton star has thrived in the role – which has caught the attention of Barcelona. The duo have become one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League in recent weeks and it has forced Enzo Fernandez to accept a place on the Blues’ bench.

Ahead of the Maresca’s team facing Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for Lavia and tipped the Belgian star to be a problem for the Gunners.

Chelsea star Romeo Lavia has impressed Sky Sports pundit

Speaking about Lavia and his partnership with Caicedo, Redknapp stated that the 20-year-old has “done ever so well” upon his return from injury and was that there is a “nice balance” in the Chelsea midfield.

“He has done ever so well, he’s good on the ball, he’s comfortable,” the pundit said on Sky Sports. “It must be a joy to play alongside someone like Caicedo.

“They have got a nice balance, great energy, they win the ball back, it will be hard to play against.”

The duo are expected to play a key role in Maresca’s plans to stop Arsenal on Sunday as the Blues search for a win over their London rivals.