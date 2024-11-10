(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Aston Villa crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League last night and Stuart Pearce has slammed Pau Torres for his antics.

The Reds managed to hit Aston Villa twice on the break, either side of halftime to grind out all three points.

Liverpool will be delighted to continue their impressive start of the season, but the result will be very disappointing for Aston Villa, who will feel that both goals could have been avoided.

Aston Villa were quite mediocre with their defensive performance, especially during counter-attacking situations.

Former Premier League England manager, Stuart Pierce has now slammed the Aston Villa defender Pau Torres for allowing Liverpool to score the second goal of the game.

The 27-year-old Spanish defender went down in the Liverpool penalty box following a set piece in order to win a penalty for his side. However, the Aston Villa defender stayed down instead of helping his team defend the counterattack from Liverpool, even though he did not get a decision from the officials in his favour.

The breakaway led to Liverpool’s second goal of the game.

Pearce believes that it was not a penalty and that the officials were right with their decision. Torres should have got up instead of staying down and helped his team defend the breakaway.

He said live on talkSPORT: “No, not a penalty for me. I think he has gone down very cheaply, trying to buy a penalty, and when he saw Liverpool break away, decided to stay there and hope they will get a decision.”

Can Aston Villa bounce back?

Aston Villa have been quite poor in recent weeks, and they have lost four matches in a row across all competitions. Unai Emery will be furious with the performance of his players, and it will be interesting to see if he can get his side back firing on all cylinders again.

Aston Villa will be hoping to secure European qualification for the next season and they need to bounce back quickly.