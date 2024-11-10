(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United played out a draw against Everton in the Premier League recently and manager Julen Lopetegui is under immense pressure after his team’s disappointing start of the season.

The Hammers are currently 14th in the league table with just three wins from 11 league matches. They were under pressure to win the game against Everton, but they failed to come away with all three points.

Apart from the disappointing performances, Lopetegui has come under fire for his confusing substitutions as well. The Spanish manager took off the likes of Michail Antonio and Aaron Wan-Bissaka with his side meeting a victory. Both players were unhappy with the substitution and the fans struggled to accept it as well.

During the substitution, Wan-Bissaka was seen shaking his head and muttering to himself in anger. Meanwhile, Antonio looked baffled as he walked off the pitch as well. The striker did reasonably well against the Toffees and he could have certainly improved West Ham’s chances of winning the game had he stayed on the pitch.

Players like Edson Alvarez and Guido Rodriguez have also shown their frustrations during substitutions recently. It seems that Lopetegui is slowly losing his dressing room at West Ham.

The fans are already frustrated with the style of football and the disappointing results, and the players are unhappy with Lopetegui’s substitution as well. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish manager can get their stuttering campaign back on track.

He was backed significantly during the summer window and the Hammers will expect him to finish the season strongly and push for European qualification. So far, it has been a snooze fest for West Ham and they need to improve drastically for Lopetegui to hold onto his job.

There is no doubt that they have a quality squad and they have underperformed massively.