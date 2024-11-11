Man United star accuses fans of losing faith in him, reason for not celebrating recent goal

Man United star Alejandro Garnacho following his Leicester City goal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United ended Ruud van Nistelrooy’s time at Old Trafford with a comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday and the pick of the goals was the strike of Alejandro Garnacho.

Man United entered the halftime break 2-0 ahead of the Foxes as Bruno Fernandes starred at Old Trafford on his 250th appearance for the club. It would take until the 82nd minute for the home side to add a third and it came courtesy of a wonderful strike from Garnacho.

Many fans of the Manchester club noticed that the Argentina star didn’t celebrate his goal and it has now been revealed why.

According to The Telegraph, the 20-year-old refused to celebrate scoring for Man United against Leicester after accusing fans of losing faith in him this season.

The youngster had a run-in with a Man United fan ahead of the Red Devils’ Europa League clash with PAOK last Thursday, in which the Argentine footballer shut the rude supporter down.

“Garnacho, you got to pass better today, please,” the so-called United fan said to Garnacho.”Pass better score a goal and work on your first touch, yeah?

The 20-year-old clearly didn’t like the man’s attitude and quickly put him in his place, hitting back with: “Why are you not playing bro?”

Man United fans have been frustrated with Alejandro Garnacho

Man United fans are frustrated with Alejandro Garnacho’s recent performances but they certainly have not lost faith in one of their most exciting young talents.

The 20-year-old has featured 18 times for the Manchester outfit this season, producing seven goals and four assists. That is a decent return from the winger, however, it does not tell the full story of the Argentina star.

Garnacho’s decision-making has often been poor throughout the 2024/25 campaign and it has led to United missing out on potential goals. There was also an incident against Chelsea where the youngster did not track back, which also annoyed many fans of the Premier League giants.

Man United supporters know they have a top player in the Argentina international, but their annoyance cannot be mistaken for losing faith.