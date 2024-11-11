Exclusive: Arsenal set for meeting soon, new sporting director on the agenda

Tim Steidten and Per Mertesacker (Photo by Richard Pelham, Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Arsenal will take their time over appointing a successor to Edu as sporting director.

I’ve seen lots of names mentioned already, like Tomas Rosicky and Tim Steiden. Even Per Mertesacker has been getting a mention.

But there will be no quick decision.

It’s going to be a thorough process because Arsenal want to make sure they get someone that they believe is perfectly suited to an important role.

Jason Ayto, who has been Edu’s assistant for the past year, will take on the role on an interim basis and is viewed as a very capable stop gap while the recruitment process takes shape. He could even be considered for the role full-time, although there is a feeling the opportunity might have come a bit too soon for him.

But he is highly respected and knows the current set-up better than anyone, given how closely he has been working with Edu for the past 12 months.

Arsenal talks scheduled soon

He is due to travel to the USA this week with Mikel Arteta, managing director Richard Garlick and director Tim Lewis to meet with the Kroenkes in Los Angeles.

It’s a scheduled meeting that always takes place in the November international break. It’s when the management group always lay-out their plans for the following summer to the owners.

Obviously the hunt for a new sporting director will also be on the agenda and I know Arsenal are currently not limiting themselves to a certain type of candidate.

They will take their time and look across the globe as they consider who they want to go for. Obviously they will have certain names already in mind at this early stage, but they will not rush into anything.

