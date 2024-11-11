Bukayo Saka doesn’t hold back as Arsenal teammate misses glorious chance against Chelsea

Bukayo Saka reacts to Mikel Merino miss (Pictures from Sky Sports)

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka looked like he couldn’t believe it as Mikel Merino failed to connect with his cross into the penalty area in yesterday’s game against Chelsea.

The Gunners were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge despite taking the lead through Gabriel Martinelli early in the second half, with Pedro Neto cancelling out the Brazilian’s strike.

Although a draw away to Chelsea can hardly go down as a bad result most of the time, Arsenal really needed a win to revive their title hopes after recent defeats to Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Saka clearly knew the importance of this game, as you could see how frustrated he was with Merino here as he failed to convert this chance in the video clip below…

Saka to Merino: How have you not scored?pic.twitter.com/l6aBXMQvDH — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) November 11, 2024

Saka seemed to say “how have you not scored” in what was clearly a frustrating moment for him and Arsenal in general as they looked to go back in front against Chelsea.

Can Bukayo Saka and Arsenal bounce back in the title race?

This game summed up what has been a really difficult period for Arsenal, with nothing really going their way so far this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had some bad luck with injuries and red cards at important moments, and they now find themselves nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Even though Manchester City have slipped up, losing four games in a row in all competitions, Arsenal have so far been unable to capitalise on that, with Liverpool instead steaming ahead to become the early title favourites.

There’s still a long way to go, though, so Saka will need to keep on creating quality chances like this for Arsenal and hope that a few more of them end up hitting the back of the net.

The England international remains a hugely important player for Arsenal, but the club will no doubt be a bit concerned that he couldn’t complete 90 minutes yesterday with what might be another injury worry.