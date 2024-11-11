Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly asked about the potential transfer of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who could be available for the right price.

The France international looked an exciting signing when he first joined Chelsea, but he’s had some injury troubles at Stamford Bridge and that’s prevented him from fully establishing himself as a regular starter for the Blues.

According to L’Equipe, Nkunku is now frustrated about his situation and Man Utd have enquired about his availability in January 2025.

The report also states that Chelsea could be open to cashing in on Nkunku for the right price, so this seems like it will be an interesting story to keep an eye on.

The Red Devils have made a number of attacking signings in recent times, but it would be fair to say that they probably need to take to the market again after the lack of impact from Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Christopher Nkunku looks like just what Manchester United need

Nkunku may not have quite got going at Chelsea, but he was previously one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents at RB Leipzig, so it makes sense that a big name like United could still be interested.

The 26-year-old could still have what it takes to have a fine career in the Premier League, though of course he’ll need to put his fitness woes behind him first.

It surely won’t come cheap for United to sign a big name player like this from one of their big six rivals, so overall it might end up looking too costly and therefore too risky for a player with his kind of injury record.

On pure talent, however, there’s surely no doubt that Nkunku could be a valuable addition to the squad at Old Trafford, with MUFC fans likely to happy to see one or both of Hojlund and Zirkzee leave.