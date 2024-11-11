Premier League referee appears to slam Liverpool and call Jurgen Klopp a “c**t” in leaked video

David Coote on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Video footage has emerged of Premier League referee David Coote appearing to say he thinks Liverpool played “s**t” in a game that he was at and that former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a “c**t”.

Watch below as a video clip shows Coote sitting down and being filmed by an unidentified second person, with the match official slamming Klopp as “arrogant” and saying he tries not to speak to the German tactician.

When asked about his thoughts on Klopp, he didn’t hold back, saying: “C**t, absolute c**t. Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me. I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him…my god, German c***t. F*** me.”

The person next to him then added: “Long story short, Jurgen Klopp’s a c***t, Liverpool are all f***ing bellends and we hate Scousers.”

Although the full context of this video is not necessarily that clear, as Coote may well have been joking or exaggerating in some way, it doesn’t look good for the referee as he is someone who is supposed to be impartial given the nature of his job…

David Coote could be in trouble over Liverpool video

Coote was most recently in charge of Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa at the weekend, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be getting the chance to officiate other Reds matches any time soon if this clip above really is as it appears.

The 42-year-old officiated his first Premier League game back in 2018 and has taken charge of plenty of big games, including Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final in 2023.

Referees are often in the spotlight over any small decision that looks debatable, as fans will always feel their team is being hard done by.

Coote hasn’t had too many noteworthy controversies, and there’s certainly no evidence that he’s shown bias against Liverpool in any of their games.

However, this footage surely shows that he’s not a big fan of the Merseyside club or of their former manager Klopp, though he admits he has no problem with former player James Milner.

It’s not clear when this video was taken, but there are some references to social distancing which suggest it could be a few years ago when measures were still in place for the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

In a second clip, as seen above, Coote addresses the camera to insist that this clip must not get out, which suggests he’s aware of how serious the consequences could be for him.

Still, Klopp will have had his fair share of clashes with a number of different referees during his time in England, as is also the case with basically every manager.

David Coote video being investigated by PGMOL

Understand PGMOL are aware of a video circulating on here involving referee David Coote and are investigating. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 11, 2024

There has now been an update as journalist Ben Jacobs reports on the Coote video being looked into by the PGMOL.