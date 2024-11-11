Daniel Farke could lose Junior Firpo at Leeds in 2025. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Junior Firpo has admitted that he has “options” as uncertainty surrounds the left-back’s future at Leeds United.

The defender is out of contract at Elland Road at the end of the season and so far, there has been no update on a new deal for the 28-year-old. The former Barcelona star arrived from the Catalan club in 2021 as part of a £13m deal and has had his ups and downs in Yorkshire.

Firpo struggled with Leeds in the Premier League but this season, the left-back has been a key player for Daniel Farke’s team.

The full-back has featured in 14 games for the Championship outfit in all competitions, producing one goal and three assists, while helping the Whites up to third in the standings after 15 matches.

It is uncertain whether Leeds will offer Firpo a new deal and despite admitting to being happy in the city, the defender has also stated that he does not know what the future holds for him as leaving Elland Road is an option.

Junior Firpo admits he could leave Leeds United in 2025

Firpo recently confirmed the uncertainty around his future at Leeds in a recent interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post via Leeds All Over.

“Football is like that. One day you are here, another day you are there. But this is the topic that I’ve been discussing with myself since we got relegated,” the 28-year-old said. “Obviously, I could have done the same [as others who left], I could have gone away.

“I have my options, I think everyone knows, it’s not a thing that I can hide. I had my options and I could go away, but as you say, my family is settled here. We are doing really good at the moment, but we don’t know what the future will say for me.”