Chelsea already open to offers for summer signing as Unai Emery’s Aston Villa could rescue struggling star

Unai Emery could sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Aston Villa ahead of January after a lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer and initially looked like an exciting signing after performing so well under Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium.

However, Dewsbury-Hall has been unable to make the step up to becoming a regular at Chelsea, and Fichajes suggest his future is already in doubt as Villa boss Unai Emery lines up a move.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a bit unlucky to arrive in such a bloated Chelsea squad, with many quality players also likely to have struggled with this level of competition for a place in the starting XI.

One imagines the English midfielder is still good enough to make an impact for a club with top four ambitions, so Villa could be a good move for him right now.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to leave Chelsea already?

Some Chelsea fans will perhaps be disappointed if Dewsbury-Hall leaves so soon after arriving, but it’s understandable that he’ll want to play as often as possible.

CFC have so many other midfielders at their disposal that it’s hard to see things changing for Dewsbury-Hall any time soon, so he might do well to make a speedy exit to ensure he doesn’t end up spending a really lengthy period without playing.

We’ve seen that happen to players before, with Kalvin Phillips a good example as he totally failed to make it into the Manchester City team for a year and a half before finally deciding to move on for first-team football, though by that point he struggled to recover.

Dewsbury-Hall might feel he wants to wait and fight for his place, but it could be risky, whereas Villa seems a pretty safe bet given how well they’re progressing under Emery.

