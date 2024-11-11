Leicester City fans will love the two managers linked to their club as Steve Cooper update provided

Could Leicester City move on from Steve Cooper? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Steve Cooper is reportedly under pressure at Leicester City and with uncertainty around the Welsh coach’s future, the Foxes have been linked to former Premier League “Big Six” managers Graham Potter and David Moyes.

The board at the King Power Stadium are believed to growing increasingly impatient with Leicester’s current situation as the Premier League side sit 15th in the standings having won just two of their opening 11 matches.

The Foxes have also been eliminated from the EFL Cup after suffering a hammering at the hands of Man United.

Leicester have not won any of their last four matches but that followed back-to-back Premier League wins. Cooper is doing the job he is expected to do at present as the former Nottingham Forest coach did not see many talented players arrive at the club during the summer.

Staying up is the objective for the 2016 Premier League champions and so far, Cooper is on course to achieve this.

Former Premier League “Big Six” managers linked with Steve Cooper’s job at Leicester City

With Cooper’s future in doubt, Football Insider reports that Graham Potter and Davies Moyes would both be interested in taking over at Leicester.

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season, while Potter has spent over a year out of the game since he was sacked by Chelsea in April 2023. Both have been waiting for the right project to come along and it is reported that the role at the King Power Stadium interests both British coaches.

Fans of the Foxes are likely to be more excited by the links to Potter as the former Chelsea coach’s style of play is more appealing, however, the success Moyes had at West Ham cannot be overlooked, especially given the Hammers’ current struggles.