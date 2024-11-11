Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has admitted to being “astonished” by David Coote’s decision not to award Aston Villa a “blatant’ penalty in their 2-0 defeat to the Reds on Saturday.
Arne Slot’s men continued their impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign as the three points moved them five points clear of Man City after 11 games, following the Premier League champions’ setback against Brighton over the weekend.
However, the result at Anfield may have been different had Aston Villa defender Pau Torres been awarded a penalty in the second half.
The centre-back was seemingly dragged to the ground by Conor Bradley inside the box, moments before Mohammed Salah went and doubled Liverpool’s advantage. The Villa squad were not happy with the decision and Michael Owen believes Unai Emery’s men have a case.
Speaking post-match on Premier League Productions, Owen said via The Mirror: “It’s a penalty, you can’t do that. There’s just a blatant pull, Pau Torres is there at the front post, gets dragged out of that area with a shirt pull.
“If the ball goes to the back post and floats over everybody, then I think turning a blind to that, didn’t affect the play. That is a blatant pull. I’m astonished, once that went to VAR, astonished they didn’t give a penalty.
“I think that’s a stonewall penalty, personally. I don’t think there’s any debate in that, he literally pulls him out. It doesn’t matter if he’s pulling him for one minute or one second, he drags him out of it.”
David Coote suspended following Liverpool vs Aston Villa clash
Liverpool vs Aston Villa may be David Coote’s last time officiating a Premier League match as the English referee has been suspended from his duties pending a full investigation after a video circulated on social media on Monday.
The footage showed the 42-year-old making disparaging remarks about Liverpool and their former manager Jürgen Klopp, which is currently being verified to see if it is genuine.
According to ESPN, there will be no further update from the PGMOL until the investigation has been completed, but Coote will be unavailable for selection as a referee or a VAR during this time as the football calendar enters an international break.