Michael Owen was not happy with a decision in Liverpool vs Aston Villa clash. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has admitted to being “astonished” by David Coote’s decision not to award Aston Villa a “blatant’ penalty in their 2-0 defeat to the Reds on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s men continued their impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign as the three points moved them five points clear of Man City after 11 games, following the Premier League champions’ setback against Brighton over the weekend.

However, the result at Anfield may have been different had Aston Villa defender Pau Torres been awarded a penalty in the second half.

The centre-back was seemingly dragged to the ground by Conor Bradley inside the box, moments before Mohammed Salah went and doubled Liverpool’s advantage. The Villa squad were not happy with the decision and Michael Owen believes Unai Emery’s men have a case.

Speaking post-match on Premier League Productions, Owen said via The Mirror: “It’s a penalty, you can’t do that. There’s just a blatant pull, Pau Torres is there at the front post, gets dragged out of that area with a shirt pull.