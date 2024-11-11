“Makes me smile” – Arsenal expert responds to transfer links with 20-year-old

Mikel Arteta and Ousmane Diomande (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has responded to the latest stories about Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande and a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

Needless to say, it seems Watts is not particularly convinced about the stories, as it’s one he says he’s heard reported so many times without ever having it properly confirmed to him by any of his sources.

It’s not easy separating fact from fiction in the transfer market, but it seems there are a fair few stories that do the rounds even if there’s not much substance to them.

Diomande is a top talent who would make sense as someone Arsenal are looking at, but it seems Watts thinks this is one of those stories that probably isn’t nearly as concrete as it’s often made out to be.

Watts even admitted the stories make him smile, while it feels like the 20-year-old has already been linked with the club for a decade.

Ousmane Diomande transfer links laughed off

“It always makes me smile when I see Ousmane Diomande linked with Arsenal,” Watts said.

“He’s just one of those players who year after year gets linked with a possible move to the club.

“I can’t believe he’s still just 20 years old because it feels like he’s been rumoured to be close to a move to Arsenal for the past decade.

“Diomande is obviously an excellent talent and has been doing very good things with Sporting over the past few seasons.

“But it’s not one that I’ve ever had backed up in terms of Arsenal’s interest. That’s not to say that the reports about interest are not correct, it’s just not something I’ve heard myself.

“And to be honest, if Arsenal are going to splash out the type of money it would take to get him out of Portugal, I’d much rather that cash would be spent on attacking options rather than defensive ones.”