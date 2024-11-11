Pedro Neto celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal look to have messed up big time by allowing Pedro Neto to slip away from their grasp and join Chelsea instead, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that he’s aware of the Gunners being interested in Neto in the past, but he’s not completely sure why their interest in him seemed to cool.

Still, it seems it was ultimately Arsenal backing away from the deal somewhat that allowed Chelsea to swoop in and sign the Portugal international from Wolves this summer.

Neto ended up scoring for Chelsea against Arsenal in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, and he’s also generally looked like an exciting addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad this season.

Arsenal could surely have done with a pacey and skilful player like that in their squad this term, with Watts expressing his regret that this deal didn’t come to pass for the north London giants.

Pedro Neto transfer looks like a missed opportunity for Arsenal

“Of all the signings Chelsea have made over the past couple of years, Pedro Neto was the one that I looked at and felt that Arsenal should have had a go for,” Watts said.

“They had looked at him in the past, but a move never materialised. I think at the time they seriously considered him, Wolves were better placed to resist any advances.

“But last summer he just wasn’t really on the radar. I don’t know why that was. Clearly, he was available, but Arsenal didn’t make a move and Chelsea did.

“He always looked like a player to me who was perfect for Arsenal. Obviously there were injury concerns. His availability while he was at Wolves was not great and maybe that put some clubs off.

“But when he was fit he was always top quality and given his attributes he really did feel tailor-made for this Arsenal squad.

“As we saw on Sunday, he can play on either wing so could have provided competition and cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli which is much needed.

“He has real pace, something Arsenal lack, he’s extremely comfortable on the ball and he is a goal threat, as he demonstrated with that excellent finish past David Raya.

“It felt like an opportunity missed by Arsenal when Chelsea got that deal done in the summer and it still feels like that now.”