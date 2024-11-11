Latest Ruben Amorim decision will upset Man United fans as club releases statement

Ruben Amorim has arrived at Man United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

New Man United manager Ruben Amorim has decided not to bring Ruud van Nistelrooy onto his coaching staff, which has led to the Red Devils legend departing Old Trafford.

The Manchester club confirmed the news on Monday through a statement, which said: “Manchester United can confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club. Ruud rejoined in the summer and has taken charge of the team for the past four matches as interim head coach.

“Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend.

“We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.”

Van Nistelrooy rejoined Man United in the summer to work under Erik ten Hag and was installed as interim head coach following his Dutch coach’s sacking on October 28. The former Red Devils striker enjoyed a fruitful spell in charge, overseeing a four-match unbeaten stint.

The 48-year-old hoped to remain with the Manchester club upon Amorim’s arrival but it seems that the Portuguese coach didn’t fancy the idea and would prefer to get his reign at Old Trafford underway with people he can fully trust.

Amorim arrived in Manchester on Monday to begin his work as manager of the Premier League giants having guided Sporting CP to one more dramatic win on Sunday against S.C. Braga. The board at the Manchester clubs have high hopes for the Portuguese coach following his very successful spell in Portugal, guiding Sporting to two league titles.

The 39-year-old has made the right decision by not taking Van Nistelrooy on board as even if the dressing room wanted the Dutch coach to stay, it is best that the Amorim begins his reign with people he has worked well with before and fully trusts.

Fans of the Manchester club will be upset to see the club legend leave but they will respect their new coach’s decision as this is the environment he wants to work in at Old Trafford.