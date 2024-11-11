“I have to talk with him” – Ruben Amorim says decision on key Man United figure could be imminent

Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he’s set to hold talks with Ruud van Nistelrooy about his future at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician has impressed at Sporting Lisbon but is now on his way to take over as the new Man Utd manager after their recent decision to sack Erik ten Hag.

Van Nistelrooy has been in temporary charge since Ten Hag’s dismissal, having previously been on his fellow Dutchman’s coaching staff since the summer.

It now seems Amorim is set to hold talks with Van Nistelrooy, with the 39-year-old saying last night that those talks would happen today.

Amorim didn’t give much away about whether or not Van Nistelrooy would be staying at United, but it seems we can expect something fairly imminent if these talks do indeed happen today.

Speaking to The Athletic about the Van Nistelrooy situation, Amorim said: “He did a great job. I have to talk with him tomorrow. Then I will explain everything. I am very clear and I will tell you like it is. Let’s wait until tomorrow.”

Van Nistelrooy has done an impressive job in his few games in charge as caretaker manager, while he also previously impressed in a spell in charge of PSV Eindhoven.

it could be that the former Red Devils striker would have an important role to play on Amorim’s staff, but there are a few uncertainties.

It may be that Amorim doesn’t want anyone but his own team involved in the new setup at United, so he may be about to politely tell Van Nistelrooy he doesn’t have a role under him.

However, it’s also possible that the 48-year-old will be unsure about staying on under Amorim anyway, as he may have management ambitions of his own and look for a job elsewhere as a number one.

