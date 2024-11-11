Premier League team of the week: Man United trio join Liverpool star in BBC XI

Noussair Mazraoui, Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak (Photos by Michael Regan, Carl Recine, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with some big names in there from Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Mohamed Salah is somewhat surprisingly the only Reds player to make Troy Deeney’s line up on BBC Sport, despite Arne Slot’s side beating a strong opponent in Aston Villa to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool have been absolutely superb since Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, and Salah has undoubtedly been one of their stand-out performers, though others also surely did enough to earn a spot in this latest team of the week.

Premier League team of the week in full

See the image above for the team of the week in full, with Man Utd and Newcastle both getting three players each into the side.

United trio Andre Onana, Bruno Fernandes and Noussair Mazraoui were selected by Deeney, while Dan Burn, Alexander Isak and Joelinton of Newcastle all made it in.

Fernandes was certainly impressive in United’s win over Leicester City, while Isak is always a joy to watch for Newcastle, but the absence of more Liverpool players over some of these names does seem a bit harsh as they were also arguably playing stronger opponents.

Brighton also harshly overlooked in team of the week

Brighton also only had one player in despite beating Manchester City 2-1 in a superb performance.

The Seagulls fully deserved their comeback victory against the reigning Premier League champions, and yet some of their players have clearly gone a little under the radar.

Brighton’s win takes them to 6th in the Premier League table, and they’d actually be third, behind only Liverpool and Man City, if not for having an inferior goal difference to Arsenal, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.