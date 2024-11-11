Liverpool star out for “a couple of weeks” but there’s a silver lining for Reds fans

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arne Slot of Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arne Slot of Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set for a couple of weeks out injured with a hamstring problem.

However, one silver lining for Reds fans will be that the England international supposedly avoided even worse damage by going off early in the Aston Villa game at the weekend.

That’s according to Paul Joyce as he posted an update on X, formerly Twitter, this morning, with details below…

Alexander-Arnold might be able to return for Liverpool for some big games against Southampton, Real Madrid and Manchester City, with Joyce noting that he’s not been ruled out of those matches.

Still, hamstring injuries can take a bit of time, so we’ll see if LFC really feel he’s fully fit and available for those games, or if it ends up being a little longer.

Will Liverpool cope without Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold went off injured for Liverpool against Aston Villa
Trent Alexander-Arnold went off injured for Liverpool against Aston Villa

Liverpool have enjoyed a superb start to the season under new manager Arne Slot, with the Merseyside giants now five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they’re also flying high in the Champions League.

Things couldn’t really have gone any better for Liverpool, who have also been pretty lucky with injuries, even if goalkeeper Alisson has been a bit of a miss.

By contrast, though, Manchester City have been without Rodri recently and probably will be for the rest of the season, while Arsenal have had to cope without Martin Odegaard for a lengthy period, while others like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have also missed a fair few games.

Liverpool have been a bit more fortunate, but they’ll be tested now if they have to go on a run of games without a player as important as Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old is one of the best in the world in his position and there’s not really anyone else in the squad who can offer the quality on the ball that he has.

