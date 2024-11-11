Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could reportedly be offered the chance to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next summer despite there also being long-standing interest from Chelsea in the Nigeria international.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray after a surprise saga during the summer saw Napoli fail to offload him before the deadline for most top European leagues.

The Turkish transfer window is usually open for a while longer, and so this allowed Galatasaray to swoop for a surprise deal for Osimhen, who has started well with eight goals in his first nine games in all competitions.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Osimhen staying at Galatasaray for the long run, and the Chronicle report that Newcastle could be offered the chance to sign him next summer.

Victor Osimhen transfer could be a game-changer for Newcastle

It would be some statement if Newcastle could sign a big name like Osimhen, who is undoubtedly one of the very finest strikers in the world on his day.

The 25-year-old has a bit of everything to his game, with his height, physique, skill and finishing ability making him a superb all-rounder up front.

If Newcastle could beat the likes of Chelsea to this signing, it would really put Eddie Howe’s side on the map as a growing force in the game.

Still, one imagines Chelsea will still be keen on Osimhen as he looks like he’d probably still be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, even if the Senegal international has shown some signs of improvement this season.

NUFC might be a better bet for Osimhen, however, in terms of clearly being an automatic starter at St James’ Park.

That, however, would also surely rest on Alexander Isak leaving Newcastle, with the Sweden international looking like a talent it might be hard for the Magpies to keep, with Osimhen a dream replacement as the focal point of Howe’s side.