“Big man” – Pundit rips into Manchester United star’s petulant behaviour in win vs Leicester

Troy Deeney and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Troy Deeney has heavily criticised Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho for sulking about fan criticism in the win over Leicester City.

Garnacho scored a fantastic goal for the Red Devils as they beat the Foxes at Old Trafford, but the Argentine produced something of a muted celebration after a recent viral video showed a fan confronting him with advice on how to improve his game.

Garnacho clearly didn’t take the criticism too well, but Deeney was far from impressed as he feels the 20-year-old needs to be showing better resilience than that.

Playing for a top club like Man United is always going to come with big expectations and pressure, and it could be that Garnacho is still a little immature when it comes to that side of the game.

Even if the former Atletico Madrid player is a fine talent, he could perhaps do better to take criticism on the shoulder, with Deeney making it clear it’s something he’ll have to get used to, or this game perhaps isn’t for him.

Alejandro Garnacho given strong words of advice from Troy Deeney

Speaking on talkSPORT in the video below, Deeney didn’t hold back with his assessment of Garnacho, saying: “I said it last night on Match of the Day, and I’ll repeat it. It goes twofold.

“One, it says what players are like nowadays, where their skin is so thin that one gentleman can say what he wants to say and everyone sulks.

“And secondly, if he’s getting affected by that, I would say to him, just as an older pro: ‘I don’t think this football game is for you, big man’.”

United fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, as it perhaps feels a bit harsh to be calling out a young player like this.

At the same time, it’s probably true that he needs to learn and get a bit more thick skinned if he is to make the most of his tremendous potential as a footballer.