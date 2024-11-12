Alex Baena in action for Villarreal in La Liga (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Villarreal winger Alex Baena, who also has other admirers in the Premier League.

CaughtOffside recently reported on Newcastle and Aston Villa both being keen on a potential deal for Baena, who would likely cost around €65million to prise away from Villarreal.

Now a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Tottenham are keen on the talented young Spaniard, and it seems there is the feeling that the player could be available if the money is right.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou could understandably be keen to get hold of a talent like Baena, who would surely play an important role in turning the north Londoners’ season around after an inconsistent start.

ANOTHER big name being linked with Aston Villa!

Should Alex Baena join Tottenham, Newcastle or Aston Villa?

Tottenham have not really progressed as Postecoglou will have hoped, with the team currently all the way down in 10th place in the Premier League table, with five wins, one draw and five defeats from their first eleven games.

THFC can surely do better than that, so January could be a good time to improve this squad, with Baena looking like someone who could give them something a bit different in attack.

The talented 23-year-old has shown real potential during his time in La Liga, but it may be that he’d favour the likes of Newcastle and Villa over Spurs right now.

Both Newcastle and Villa have done better than Tottenham in recent times, having both finished in the top four in the last two seasons, so Baena might see them as more tempting projects.

Still, Spurs also can’t be written off too soon, as they often put together a squad capable of challenging, so Baena could do well to continue his development there if the opportunity comes along.