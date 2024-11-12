Archie Gray tipped for loan move in January. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham completed the impressive signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United during the summer but the youngster is already being tipped to return to the Championship outfit in January.

Coming off the back of a very impressive season at Elland Road, many clubs had an eye on the midfielder heading into the 2024/25 campaign. However, it was Spurs who would secure the services of the 18-year-old as part of a £30m deal with Leeds, with the English talent set for a big future in North London.

Given his age and the competition for places within Ange Postecoglou’s side, Gray has not featured as much as he would like so far this term.

The 18-year-old has only made five Premier League appearances, totalling just 41 minutes of action. Overall, the youngster has played in 11 games, which should be enough to help him develop.

It was reported by GiveMeSport that Tottenham are expecting several loan offers to arrive for Gray during the January transfer window and pundit Carlton Palmer has encouraged Leeds to bring their academy graduate back to the club to help them push for a return to the Premier League throughout the remainder of the campaign.

It remains unclear if the North London outfit are open to letting Gray leave but if they are, it would be better to keep him in the Premier League as that is the level Spurs want him to reach.

Pundit tips Archie Gray to return to Leeds United

In light of the report relating to Gray’s future, pundit Carlton Palmer has encouraged Leeds to make a loan bid for the 18-year-old in January.

“Tottenham are bracing themselves for a host of clubs to test the waters in regard to taking Archie Gray on loan,” the pundit told Football League World. “There’s talk of Premier League clubs and Championship clubs who would be interested in taking him in on loan. Gray is still well thought of by Postecoglou. He sees the 18-year-old as a very shrewd bit of business, and one which will pay off in the long term.”

Palmer continued by saying: “He’s highly rated, but his game time has been affected, he hasn’t had enough game time. He has only played 393 minutes of action in all competitions so far this season, so the question remains, will they let him go out on loan?

“If they do let him go, Leeds may have just missed out on his return with Premier League clubs interested. It would be a great bit of business if they could pull it off, but there will be lots of competition for the midfielder.

“I don’t think he’d want to go to the likes of Southampton, who are struggling, maybe Leicester City, who are just outside the drop.

“I think it would be a great fit for him to return to Leeds. He’s only 18, very versatile, as Leeds fans know, and he could play a major part from Christmas till the end of the season, by helping them get promoted back to the Premier League.”

Palmer could be on to something here as Gray could benefit massively from a return to Elland Road, however, having made the step up to the Premier League, would the youngster and Spurs want him to return to the Championship?