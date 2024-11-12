In tears: Arsenal boosted by injury to Sporting ace with 11 G/A contributions in 12 games in 24/25

Arsenal will be boosted by news of Pedro Goncalves' injury. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sporting have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their game against Arsenal after Pedro Goncalves went off in tears during Ruben Amorim’s last game in charge.

Gunners fans will remember Goncalves’ fantastic lob during a previous Champions League encounter, which silenced the Emirates Stadium.

On this occasion the match will be at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, in what will be Sporting’s second match post-Ruben Amorim.

Pedro Goncalves in a race against time to face Arsenal

Now that the 39-year-old Portuguese has landed in Manchester and has already started making decisions at United, his absence on the touchline could play into Mikel Arteta’s hands.

The Gunners certainly need some good news of their own after injuries to Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. Not to mention they’ve fallen right off the pace in the Premier League and, seemingly in the blink of an eye, are now nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo reported in their print edition on November 11 that Goncalves left the pitch in tears after 26 minutes of Sporting’s match against Braga.

With the game against Arsenal just a fortnight away, it’s a race against time for the hosts to be able to ensure the creative midfielder will be fit enough to face the Gunners.

His 11 goal or assist contributions in 12 games during 2024/25 (Daily Cannon), have arguably helped propel Sporting to the top of the Portuguese league and he would’ve been a real threat in the Champions League game.

Though the premier European competition is arguably a secondary concern for the North Londoners, with a longed-for Premier League title surely at the top of Mikel Arteta’s agenda, a win would still ensure they remain competitive in Europe.

Arsenal remain outside the top eight teams who automatically go through to the knockout stages without the need for further play-off games, but only by a couple of points.

With four games left of the league stage to play three points now could be vital to their aspirations, so Arteta has to ensure his team can take maximum advantage of Goncalves’ expected absence.