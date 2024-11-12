25-year-old tells friends he is ready to leave Liverpool in 2025, club seeking £30m for sale

Caoimhin Kelleher is ready to leave Liverpool. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher has reportedly informed friends that he is ready to leave Liverpool in 2025 as the Ireland international would like to be a number-one goalkeeper at another club.

The 25-year-old made his Liverpool debut in 2019 and has been tremendous in deputising for Alisson over the last six years.

The Irishman has gone on to make 55 appearances for the Merseyside club, keeping 19 clean sheets. This is a lot of football for a number two goalkeeper but the shot-stopper has benefitted from the fitness issues of Alisson.

Kelleher has always stepped up for the Reds whenever called upon and did so once again on Saturday as Liverpool required the 25-year-old to make some big saves in the first half as they went on to defeat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield.

However, a decision this season showed why he needs to leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

The Ireland international has made eight appearances for Arne Slot’s team so far this term and having been given a taste of a starting role again, the goalkeeper is ready to leave Anfield in 2025, having already admitted the interest of clubs this summer.

According to Football Insider, Kelleher has already told his friends that he plans to part ways with Liverpool at the end of the current campaign, which is the best outcome for both parties.

Liverpool will seek £30m to sell Caoimhin Kelleher in 2025

With Georgi Mamardashvilli set to arrive at Liverpool next summer, this is the right time for the Reds and Kelleher to part ways as the Irishman deserves a starting role at a good club.

With a contract set to expire at Anfield in 2026, the Merseyside outfit will seek between £25m-£30m for the 25-year-old next summer with the report naming Celtic as one interested club. Others may become interested in the Reds star over the coming months as it is unlikely that they will sell the shot-stopper for the price being mentioned.

The 2025 summer transfer window will be a huge one for Kelleher as it is a period that could define the rest of the Irishman’s career.