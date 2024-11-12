Game over for Chelsea star under Maresca as Premier League transfer opportunity emerges

Enzo Maresca and Robert Sanchez during Chelsea's draw with Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Ipswich Town, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

Chukwuemeka supposedly knows it’s “game over” for him at Stamford Bridge after a total lack of playing time under new manager Enzo Maresca this season.

The talented England youth international arrived at Chelsea with a big reputation after impressing at Aston Villa, but it just hasn’t happened for him since his move to west London.

According to Phillips, it now seems Chukwuemeka could move on, with Ipswich joining the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan as suitors for the 21-year-old.

The report adds that Chukwuemeka has a preference for staying in the Premier League, and in London if possible, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks ahead.

Carney Chukwuemeka exit to help with future Chelsea deal?

Another interesting detail that Phillips notes in his report is that Chelsea remain long-standing admirers of Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

Delap has been in fine form for Ipswich in recent times and if Chukwuemeka goes there, it could be useful for the Blues if they decide to pursue a deal in the future.

It’s a bit early to say for sure how this could all pan out, but it perhaps makes sense for CFC to build good relationships with the Tractor Boys if possible, as Delap certainly looks like a talent worth keeping a close eye on.

The 21-year-old looked a promising talent during his time at Manchester City, though he couldn’t quite break into their first-team on a regular basis, which is hardly surprising given the competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Delap is now impressing at Ipswich, though, so Chelsea might do well to snap him up in future, and they could even end up having a slight advantage if all goes well with Chukwuemeka.